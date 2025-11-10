Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s largest family entertainment brand, is opening Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World, its first 12,000-square-foot indoor playground focused entirely on active play.

Designed for families with kids ages 3 to 8, the new experience encourages movement, imagination and connection — all in a safe, character-filled environment that parents can trust.

Opening Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Arlington, Texas, and located at 1536 W. Interstate 20 off South Cooper Street, Adventure World reimagines what family play can be. Kids can climb, slide and explore multilevel worlds surrounded by the energy, characters and birthday magic that have defined the Chuck E. Cheese experience for generations.

A New Kind of Play Experience

Adventure World builds on the popularity of Chuck E. Cheese’s active play features, such as Trampoline Zones and Superhero Playgrounds. These new attractions at Chuck E. Cheese family entertainment centers turn that same energy into a full-scale indoor destination. Every feature is designed to help kids stay active, engaged and creative with all the safety, fun and character-driven entertainment that makes Chuck E. Cheese a beloved brand.

Unlike traditional Chuck E. Cheese family entertainment centers that focus on arcade games, pizza and prizes, Adventure World is all about active play and imagination. Parents can join their kids as they explore the three-story play structure, toddler zone, dance floor and more, creating shared experiences built on physical activity, safety and storytelling. With the same trusted characters, birthday celebrations and Kid Check™ security program families know and love, Adventure World brings a new dimension to the Chuck E. Cheese experience.

What Families Can Expect at Adventure World

At Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World, families will discover:

Immersive themes including space, safari, pirate voyage and more

Multilevel climbing structures, slides, tubes, a mini soccer court and obstacles for nonstop family fun

Patented Kid Check system to ensure kids stay safe and everyone who arrives together leaves together

Exclusive birthday party packages, with special appearances from Chuck E. Cheese himself

Interactive dance floor that lights up with every step

Dynamic video walls and a digital live show featuring Chuck E. and friends

Pasqually’s Snack Shop serving Chuck E. Cheese pizza, light treats and a variety of drinks

No height restrictions, so parents can join in the fun

Pricing is designed for families, at $19.99 per child for all-day access, including two free parent admissions per child, making it an affordable and easy day of fun. For a limited time, guests can enjoy a $2 discount per child Monday through Thursday. Birthday parties start as low as $99.99 for six kids.

Building on Nearly 50 Years of Family Trust

“We couldn’t be more excited to open the very first Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World right here in Arlington, the entertainment capital of Texas,” said David McKillips, CEO of Chuck E. Cheese and CEC Entertainment. “It is a colossal new experience unlike anything kids have ever seen. Adventure World captures all the fun, laughter and magic families love about Chuck E. Cheese and takes it to a whole new level, with our characters leading the adventure in amazing new ways.”

Brand Expansion and Future Locations

Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand the brand universe, offering families more ways to play while staying true to its promise of safe, wholesome fun. Several new Adventure World locations are scheduled to open in 2026, bringing the experience to more families nationwide.

To celebrate the grand opening, Chuck E. Cheese Members and Fun Pass holders will be among the very first to experience Adventure World, with an exclusive sneak peek event ahead of the opening. The brand is also exploring dual membership options, ensuring families can enjoy both the classic Chuck E. Cheese experience and the new Adventure World under one trusted program.