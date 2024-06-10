Chuck E. Cheese, the renowned family entertainment center celebrated for its games, freshly made pizza, and iconic character Chuck E. Cheese, announced the grand opening of its inaugural location in Kuwait. Situated within Al Muhallab Mall in Kuwait City, this represents a significant milestone for the Chuck E. Cheese brand as it expands its presence into the Middle East.

“We are thrilled to introduce Chuck E. Cheese to the wonderful community of Kuwait,” said Ahmed Al Subaie, Managing Director of Kuwaiti-based operator, Joury International Restaurants. “The brand is synonymous with creating cherished memories for families worldwide, and we are dedicated to bringing that same magic here to Kuwait. With our signature tagline, ‘Where A Kid Can Be A Kid,’ we aim to deliver an unforgettable experience that will leave children and parents alike with smiles on their faces and memories to treasure for a lifetime.”

As the brand continues to captivate audiences around the globe, this new Chuck E. Cheese venue promises a unique embodiment of the brand for this market, meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled experience for families and children. This location will feature an exciting array of games, a curated menu as well as Chuck E. Cheese classic options, and a dedicated private party room.

“Chuck E. Cheese is known for providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all guests and we look forward to inviting a new generation of kids and families to experience the joy of Chuck E. Cheese,” said Mario Centola, COO of Chuck E. Cheese International. “We are excited to collaborate with Joury International Restaurants, a partner that shares our enthusiasm for delivering family experiences unlike anywhere else.”

Now open to the public, Kuwaitis can embrace the brand’s rich history of crafting unforgettable family experiences as Chuck E. Cheese eagerly anticipates becoming a beloved destination for families across Kuwait.