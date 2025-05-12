Chuck E. Cheese has partnered with Dippin’ Dots to launch an exclusive new flavor, Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch, now available only at Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide. This marks the first Dippin’ Dots flavor to bear the iconic character’s name and take a permanent spot on the Chuck E. Cheese menu served exclusively at its fun centers nationwide.

To celebrate the launch and just in time for the brand’s 48th anniversary, Chuck E. Cheese is declaring May 14 as “National Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch Day,” offering guests a free small Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch Dippin’ Dots at participating locations nationwide with a coupon available at www.chuckecheese.com/cookiecrunch*.

“Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch is all about bringing more fun to families in a way only Chuck E. Cheese can,” said Chuck E. Cheese executive vice president Mark Kupferman. “Together with Dippin’ Dots, we’ve created a treat that’s as playful, colorful, and memorable as Chuck E. himself — made with the cookie flavors kids have told us they love most.”

This first-ever ice cream flavor inspired by Chuck E. Cheese and his favorite color, purple, is packed with cookie crunchy goodness, creating a unique frozen treat experience that can’t be found anywhere else.

“Bringing the Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch flavor to life was about more than just combining two great brands. It was about creating joyful experiences for families,” said Lynwood Mallard, chief marketing officer at J&J Snack Foods, parent company of Dippin’ Dots. “At the heart of both Dippin’ Dots and Chuck E. Cheese is the idea of fun, and we’re excited to keep building on that partnership with a treat families can enjoy together, only at Chuck E. Cheese.”

Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch offers a delicious new way to celebrate every occasion at Chuck E. Cheese – from birthday parties to everyday family outings. The new flavor will be available year-round at all Chuck E. Cheese fun centers.

*Free small Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch Dippin’ Dots is available with a coupon only. Valid at participating locations, while supplies last. cannot combine with any other offer, promotion or discount. Expires on 5/14/25.