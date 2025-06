Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment fun center, is celebrating the power of play by partnering with The Toy Foundation, which delivers play to millions of children when they need it most, for International Day of Play on June 11 with free active play all day and fundraisers.

The partnership comes as the United Nations marks the second annual International Day of Play, established in 2024 to champion and protect every child’s right to play as outlined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

On June 11, participating Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Puerto Rico, Suriname, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Trinidad & Tobago will offer free active play all day for all children under 56 inches tall in its new Adventure Zones, which include Trampoline Zones and Superhero Playground attractions, where available, with coupon found at www.chuckecheese.com/dayofplay.

Throughout the month of June, more than 400 Chuck E. Cheese locations across the U.S. and Canada will support The Toy Foundation’s mission to deliver brand-new toys and play opportunities to children in need through a two-part fundraising campaign:

A national fundraiser, June 9-12: Chuck E. Cheese will donate 20% of sales from guests who mention The Toy Foundation at the checkout in-store.

A Round it Up campaign June 1-30: Guests will have the option to round up their purchase by donating $1, $3 or $5 in-store or online.

“At Chuck E. Cheese, we’ve built our legacy on creating fun, memorable play experiences for families for nearly 50 years,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of Chuck E. Cheese. “Our partnership with The Toy Foundation™ extends our mission beyond our Fun Centers, and into communities where the power of play can truly transform lives. We believe Chuck E. Cheese is how the world celebrates childhood, and every child deserves the opportunity to play, learn and grow in a safe, supportive environment.”

Proceeds from the fundraisers will help expand the reach and impact of The Toy Foundation™, which brings toys, games and play opportunities to children in hospitals, underserved communities and in crisis situations following natural or humanitarian disasters around the world.

“By partnering with Chuck E. Cheese to celebrate International Day of Play, The Toy Foundation™ can bring the power of play to even more children in need,” said Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. “Their commitment to joyful play experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the vital benefits of play to children facing life’s most difficult circumstances.”