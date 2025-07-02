Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment destination, announces a new partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures in support of the upcoming release of Superman, flying into theaters on July 11.

In celebration of the film’s release, Chuck E. Cheese invites fans to take playtime to heroic new heights with a limited-time “Fly With A Friend” offer, available at participating locations from July 4–July 11. Families who purchase one regularly priced admission to any Chuck E. Cheese Adventure Zone attraction can bring a friend along for free with coupon, available at chuckecheese.com/superman/.

As Chuck E.’s Superhero Playground continues to roll out to fun centers across the country, this special promotion is the perfect way to channel your inner hero and celebrate the legacy of Superman and the release of the all-new film, SUPERMAN – with Chuck E. Cheese leading the way.

Promotion Details:

Offer valid July 4–July 11 at participating locations only.

at participating locations only. Available at Adventure Zone attractions, including Trampoline Zone and Superhero Playground locations.

attractions, including Trampoline Zone and Superhero Playground locations. Guests must purchase one full-priced admission to receive one free admission.

admission. Coupon required for redemption—visit chuckecheese.com/superman/ to access.

required for redemption—visit chuckecheese.com/superman/ to access. Adventure Zone attractions are designed for children under 56” tall. Availability may vary by location.

This strategic partnership brings together two iconic characters in family entertainment, tapping into multigenerational resonance and offering families a unique opportunity to connect over shared heroes from their past and present.

Due to the popularity of the brand’s active play areas, Chuck E. Cheese members and Fun Pass holders can now enjoy discounted access – up to 50% off – to Adventure Zone attractions, every visit.