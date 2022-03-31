Chuck E. Cheese to Raise Money During Autism Awareness Month

Chuck E. Cheese will celebrate Autism Awareness Month with the biggest Sensory Sensitive Sundays event of the year on April 3 at over 400 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

The nationally recognized Sensory Sensitive Sundays program, designed in partnership with The Center for Autism and Related Disorders in 2016, was created to further the brand’s mission to provide a safe, fun, inclusive place Where Every Kid Can Be a Kid.

On the first Sunday of the month, participating restaurants open two hours early to create dedicated playtime for children with autism and other special sensory needs. Offering a quieter dining and entertainment environment, dimmed lighting and a sensory-friendly arcade experience, Sensory Sensitive Sundays are staffed by a caring, specially trained team to ensure a fun-filled visit by all.

“We take a great deal of pride and care in supporting families and children living with autism with our Sensory Sensitive Sundays,” says CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. “Chuck E. Cheese is the place Where Every Kid Can Be A Kid, and we work to ensure all kids can experience the joy and wonder of Chuck E. Cheese by offering understanding, inclusion and acceptance through this program.”

Additionally, throughout the month of April, Chuck E. Cheese guests can donate to Autism Speaks by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar or adding a $1, $3 or $5 donation at checkout. All contributions will support Autism Speaks’ research, advocacy efforts, programs and services, such as increasing early childhood intervention and global understanding and acceptance of people with autism. Last April, Chuck E. Cheese raised more than $23,600.

“Our partnership with Chuck E. Cheese is instrumental in helping us realize our vision of a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential,” adds Autism Speaks President and CEO Keith Wargo. “By demonstrating care and understanding through the Sensory Sensitive Sundays program, and encouraging guests to be aware and contribute, Chuck E. Cheese is helping move the needle for families living with autism.”