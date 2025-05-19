Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment center, announced its recognition as a “Best in STEM” brand for 2024–2025 and recipient of the STEM.org Accreditation Trustmark. This prestigious accolade, awarded independently of formal STEM accreditation, honors organizations that have demonstrated a profound commitment to implementing innovative and inclusive STEM and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education initiatives around the globe.

Empowering Kids Through Edutainment

For over 48 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been a pioneer in combining play with purpose. From interactive arcade experiences that promote problem-solving and critical thinking to team-based games and active play that encourage collaboration, Chuck E. Cheese continues to evolve its offerings to foster curiosity and creativity in young minds.

Earlier this year Chuck E. Cheese launched its STEAM-tastic Adventure Field Trips, a new hands-on program developed in partnership with STEM.org Educational Research to support real classroom learning goals in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM).

These field trips provide children, kindergarten through fifth grade, with:

An interactive lesson led by Chuck E. and Professor Ponder, blending hands-on STEAM exploration with unforgettable fun

A kid-friendly lunch with two slices of pizza and a refillable drink

90 minutes of All You Can Play games

A take-home goodie bag and a return-visit E-Ticket voucher

“We are honored to be named a ‘Best in STEM’ brand,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment. “This award affirms our commitment to inspiring kids through play, creativity, and meaningful learning. With the launch of our STEAM Field Trips and continued support for educational group events, we’re helping students stay curious and engaged all year long.”

Fueling Summer Learning with Group Events and Fundraisers

Learning doesn’t stop when summer starts, that’s why Chuck E. Cheese invites schools, camps, and non-profit organizations to take advantage of its dynamic group events and fundraising programs. These offerings are designed to extend learning outside the classroom by providing:

Group Events : designed for parents and organizations on a budget, these tailored packages include 2 hours of All-You-Can-Play games, two slices of pizza, unlimited soft drinks, and a grab bag filled with toys and prizes for each child.

: designed for parents and organizations on a budget, these tailored packages include 2 hours of All-You-Can-Play games, two slices of pizza, unlimited soft drinks, and a grab bag filled with toys and prizes for each child. FUNdraisers: A seamless way for schools and non-profits to raise money while enjoying an evening of family fun —with up to 20% of event sales donated back to the organization.

These affordable and turnkey “edutainment” experiences bridge the gap between fun and learning, motivating children to be inquisitive, and engaged even when school is out.

A Commitment to the Future

Chuck E. Cheese remains focused on accessibility, inclusiveness, and innovation to pave the way for impactful educational play. With this “Best in STEM” distinction, the brand reaffirms its dedication to inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, artists, and problem-solvers—one game at a time.