Chuck E. Cheese Releases New Brand with Virtual Dining Concepts

Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) announces its newest delivery-only restaurant brand, LankyBox Kitchen. In collaboration with Chuck E. Cheese, America’s largest family entertainment center and restaurant brand, and LankyBox, one of the world’s most popular YouTube entertainment brands, led by creators Justin and Adam, LankyBox Kitchen is serving a curated menu of great tasting dishes, inspired by LankyBox characters, available for delivery only. The menu was developed with families in mind, providing custom packaging featuring LankyBox’s Foxy and Boxy. Each order provides fans with a fun box that includes exclusive LankyBox content accessed through a special QR code that links to a secret LankyBox video. To keep the fun going, new surprises will be launched in the coming weeks.

“Virtual Dining Concepts is excited to collaborate with creators Justin and Adam, on LankyBox Kitchen, a unique, family-friendly food concept designed for their built-in and loyal community,” says Stephanie Sollers, CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts. “This brand demonstrates our ability to continue to lead the virtual dining space and provide our restaurant partners, like Chuck E. Cheese, access to a captivated audience.”

The LankyBox Kitchen’s menu was developed with an eye towards creative and family-friendly dishes like “Pizza Mac,” a perfectly cooked macaroni mixed in a cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend with pepperoni, pizza sauce and cherry tomatoes. The Spicy BBQ Loaded Fries are perfectly crisp and topped with melted cheddar cheese, Korean BBQ sauce, pepperoni and jalapenos. Additional dishes include Personal Pan Pizzas and Twice-Baked Wings, which come with plenty of sauces and dry rubs to satisfy any craving, including Buffalo BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili and Lemon Pepper. For dessert, fans can choose between two delicacies, Colorful Churros, baked and dusted with cotton candy, sour apple and blue raspberry sugar, or Rocky’s Brownie Cookie, a fudgy brownie and achocolate chip cookie combination perfect for two to three guests to share.

The brand will be supported by a unique marketing program featuring custom LankyBox content across its social channels, as well as content and advertisements running inside all Chuck E. Cheese in-restaurant TV’s.

Additionally, the innovative packaging for LankyBox Kitchen will continue to engage the customers with new, fun surprises launching throughout the year.

“Chuck E. Cheese has been widely known for its innovation in games and entertainment, and now, we are thrilled topartner with VDC to lead the family entertainment and restaurant category with this new “eatertainment” delivery-only dining concept with the massively popular LankyBox brand,” says David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment – parent company of Chuck E. Cheese. “We have been creating fun meals for families for over 45years and with more than 460 locations, we know this exclusive scratch-made menu will be popular for customers across the country.”

LankyBox Kitchen is now available for delivery in select cities across the U.S. Follow @lankyboxkitchen on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for continued updates on all offerings. To order Lanky Box Kitchen, please visit www.lankyboxkitchen.com or via 3rd party delivery apps.