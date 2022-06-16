Chuck E. Cheese Remodels 10 Stores in South Florida

Chuck E. Cheese, the nation’s No. 1 family entertainment Fun Center, is now better than ever in South Florida as it unveils its first-ever market-wide remodeling of all 10 South Florida locations, along with a new brand campaign.

Guests can experience the completely reimagined Chuck E. Cheese locations in Kendall, South Dade, Pompano Beach, Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, North Miami, Sunrise, Hialeah and Boca Raton, offering the latest technology featuring new games with varying skill levels for players of all ages, an interactive dance floor and a 200-inch LED video wall.

With over 2 billion game plays per year, Chuck E. Cheese offers some of the newest and hottest arcade games on the market, allowing Guests the opportunity to experience, on average, 15 new family-fun games at every South Florida location. The new light-up dance floor doubles as the centerstage for Chuck E. LIVE shows every hour on the half-hour, and offers the perfect setting to celebrate birthdays, group events, graduations and add fun to any day in South Florida.

The locations also feature updated seating to accommodate larger groups, complete with charging stations for your devices, to make it even more comfortable to enjoy your family’s favorite menu items - fresh baked pizza, wings, salad bar and desserts.

“Every one of the South Florida Fun Centers are now fully upgraded and our guests can enjoy the exciting new experience that takes Chuck E. Cheese to the next level for family fun,” says CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. “With new games, the interactive dance floor, an immersive video wall and live shows, our re-imagined locations are the area’s only kid-focused arcades where families can gather and make memories for a lifetime.”

As part of the festivities, all South Florida locations will host a month-long fundraiser starting June 1 for Little Smiles Florida to support its mission of bringing smiles to children across South Florida. Throughout the month, guests can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference. Chuck E. Cheese will match the dollar amount (up to $5,000) that guests raise and will present Little Smiles Florida with a donation in July.