In celebration of National Superhero Day — a favorite for kids who dream of becoming heroes — Chuck E. Cheese invites families to come play like superheroes. To mark the occasion, the brand is permanently renaming all 125 of its active play areas to “Chuck E.’s Superhero Playground” and offering free admission to the new attraction all day* on Monday, April 28, at participating locations, with coupon. Families can download their free play coupon at: https://www.chuckecheese.com/adventurezone/.

The superhero-themed indoor playgrounds, now available in 125 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers nationwide, invite kids to leap into action and play like real superheroes, along with the classic Chuck E. Cheese experience they know and love. Blending imaginative adventure with active play, Chuck E.’s Superhero Playgrounds let children climb, jump and explore heroic challenges that build agility, coordination and confidence. Locations are currently open in California, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah, with more opening every week.

“As we continue expanding the Chuck E. Cheese experience, the launch of our 125th indoor playground reflects our commitment to creating spaces where kids can move, imagine and express themselves freely — all in a safe and secure environment,” said Chuck E. Cheese Executive Vice President Mark Kupferman. “We know that active play not only supports physical development, but also sparks creativity and builds confidence, and that’s exactly what this all-new attraction, Chuck E.’s Superhero Playground, is designed to inspire.”

Physical activity can improve kids’ cognition skills and reduce future health risks, according to the CDC. Chuck E.’s Superhero Playgrounds support children’s cognitive, physical, social and emotional development with features that include:

Climbing walls and balance beams that help kids build the strength, balance and coordination every superhero needs

Trampolines that boost heart health, muscle function and bone strength — giving kids the energy and endurance to stay in action

Heroic obstacle challenges that encourage problem-solving, quick thinking and confident decision-making

Active play also enhances motor skills, reaction time and spatial awareness, supporting physical and cognitive growth, according to the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine.

Chuck E.’s Superhero Playground is a safe and secure space for children under 56 inches tall to play, imagine and unleash their inner hero. A full day of play ranges from $10 to $18 per child, depending on location. Fun Pass members, who enjoy unlimited visits starting at $7.99 per month, also receive exclusive discounts and special offers for Chuck E.’s Superhero Playground throughout the year.

* The free play offer is available for a limited time and at participating locations only. Terms and conditions apply.