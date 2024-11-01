Chuck E. Cheese has partnered with STEM.org Educational Research (SER), the longest continually-operating, privately-held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America, to announce STEAM-tastic Adventure, a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) program launching in March 2025. This innovative program will feature separate modules tailored specifically for kids ages 3-5 and 6-8, ensuring that each age group engages with content suited to their developmental stage.

STEAM-tastic Adventure blends the excitement of Chuck E. Cheese’s play-filled environment with essential STEAM educational concepts. Led by Chuck E. Cheese characters and a popular STEAM influencer, this one-of-a-kind experience makes learning not just educational but irresistibly fun. Partnering with Chuck E. Cheese to develop and accredit the program, SER brings its extensive expertise in STEM education to create activities that are both engaging and educationally sound.

“We are proud to introduce a nationwide ‘Edutainment’ program in partnership with STEM.ORG, the leader in accredited STEM and STEAM-led programs,” said Mark Kupferman, Chief Marketing Officer at Chuck E. Cheese. “For educators and parents, there is now a curriculum that combines the excitement and joy that kids love, while providing an important learning platform in more than 450 locations nationally. It’s the perfect blend of play and education, and we can’t wait to see kids’ faces light up when they experience it next spring!”

“With STEAM-tastic Adventure, we’re not just opening doors to learning; we’re igniting the spark of curiosity in a generation that could change the world,” said Andrew B. Raupp, Founder & CEO, STEM.org Educational Research™. “By weaving the threads of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics into the fabric of play at Chuck E. Cheese, we’re crafting a new narrative for education — one where the joy of discovery and the rigor of learning are not separate, but one and the same. We are offering a space where imagination and intellect dance together, ensuring that every child’s journey into knowledge begins with wonder and excitement.”

STEAM-tastic Adventure will be available at Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide, bringing this unique educational experience to kids across the United States. Educators can start making reservations in January 2025 for the program’s official launch in March 2025.

To kick off this partnership and celebrate National STEM Day on November 8, Chuck E. Cheese will be providing a free STEAM/STEM activity for all kids across its more than 450 Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers, as well as online at www.chuckecheese.com/education-programs.

Using only paper planes, kids will learn how small changes to the way pieces of paper are folded can make a big difference on how their planes fly, dive, and spin. By comparing differences in results, they will experience the impact that basic STEAM fundamentals have on everyday life. This activity is quick and easy and allows families to engage in fun, hands-on learning experiences together.

Chuck E. Cheese has long been a dedicated community partner and has raised more than $21 million for schools. Chuck E. Cheese also hosts a reading program that rewards guests who read daily with free Play Points and provides educational resources on its website. This partnership with STEM.org represents a further commitment to promoting education.