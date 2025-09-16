Chuck E. Cheese, the global family entertainment brand, will be making its debut in the United Kingdom. This will mark the brand’s first location in Europe. In partnership with a dedicated local team, this exciting launch will bring the brand’s world-renowned mix of arcade games, interactive play zones, iconic character, Chuck E. Cheese and his friends, and quality food to a whole new audience.

The new multi-unit agreement aims to shake up family entertainment across the UK with a fresh expression of Chuck E. Cheese tailored specifically for the market. A blend of arcade games and interactive play elements is on the horizon. For nearly 50 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the go-to spot for birthday parties and family fun, and these new locations are sure to embrace the company’s Where A Kid Can Be A Kid motto to more families and new generations.

“Chuck E. Cheese is an incredible global brand that brings families together across cultures through the universal language of fun,” said Mario Centola, COO of Chuck E. Cheese International. “We’re thrilled to bring our unique magic for family fun to the UK. We have partnered with an outstanding team that shares our passion for delivering unforgettable family experiences.”

“Bringing Chuck E. Cheese to the UK is not just a business move;” said Alistair Burnett, Managing Director. “Creating family fun has been a passion of mine and, ultimately, my professional career,” he added. “We will be reimagining family entertainment in this market, and Chuck E. Cheese is the perfect brand to lead that transformation. Our focus is on delivering a destination where kids can be kids, parents can relax, and unforgettable memories are made every day.”

Chuck E. Cheese continues its expansion efforts as the company has been laser focused on enhancing entertainment offerings and broadening its intellectual property licensing reach. Known for its adaptable franchise model, Chuck E. Cheese is committed to incorporating a local touch in each region. In addition to its star, Chuck E. Cheese, the brand features a diverse cast of characters and its own YouTube channel, as well as a Chuck E. Cheese streaming channel now on Roku, Fire TV, HappyKids networks, and Samsung and LG TVs, providing great entertainment for kids around the world.