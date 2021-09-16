Church's Chicken Adds Sweet Potato Casserole to Menu

Church’s Chicken recently added a unique fall-inspired side to their menu: Church’s Sweet Potato Casserole. This casserole combines sweet potatoes with creamy butter, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. It’s topped with mini marshmallows, adding extra richness to this classic fall dish.

The casserole is available for a limited time only from August 30 to October 31. During this time period, the seasonal item is an eligible side for Church’s Family Value Meals, including the Church’s Feed 4 starting at $15 and Feed 6 starting at $20.