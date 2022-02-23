Church's Chicken Chief People Officer Karen Viera Recognized as Top Business Leader in Georgia

Karen Viera, Senior VP and Chief People Officer of Church’s Chicken has been selected as one of this year’s Georgia Titan 100, an annual program that recognizes the region’s most accomplished business leaders. Viera is the second Chief of Human Resources to win this award, joining a diverse group of the state’s top CEOs and C-level executives who were also chosen for their notable achievements.

This year’s winners are being recognized based on their workplace ethic as well as their demonstration of exceptional leadership skills and positive influence in their respective fields. From a fiercely competitive field of nominees, Viera was selected for the numerous contributions she has made during her tenure as SVP and Chief People Officer with the Church’s Chicken brand.

Among her most recent accomplishments, Viera is best known for creating and implementing the “Our Texas Way” campaign for the iconic 70-year-old brand as it evolved into the reimagined Church’s Chicken of today, including an updated restaurant look and innovative product developments. This people-driven approach recognized the people of Church’s Chicken™ as the heart of the organization, paving the way for positive changes for employees, franchisees, customers and the local communities in which the company has a presence.

“I’m honored to receive this prestigious award and will continue to uphold the values of the Georgia Titan 100,” says Viera. “The ‘Our Texas Way’ program was developed to celebrate the fact that the people of Church’s brands are critical to our successful transformation. I’m energized by the passion and dedication they continue to show for our growing company.”

Viera’s vision for growth and passion for workplace positivity is evident in the progress she’s made since joining Church’s Chicken by ensuring the people remain the heartbeat of the organization and strength of the brand. From implementing strategies to handle Covid-19 to managing organization changes and HR strategies, Viera has proven her dedication to the brand, making her an ideal recipient of the Georgia Titan 100 award.