Church's Chicken Hires Bill Mitchell as VP of Company Restaurant Operations

Church’s Chicken and Texas Chicken, which combined make up one of the largest quick service restaurant chains in the world, announced today that Bill Mitchell joins the company as Vice President of Company Restaurant Operations, bringing immense industry and leadership experience in the quick-service restaurant industry.

Prior to joining Church’s Chicken, Mitchell served as Director of Operations for Carrol’s Corporation, Burger King’s largest U.S. franchisee. He previously worked as general manager at Burger King, as well as district manager at several food service companies.

Mitchell brings extensive expertise in maximizing sales performance, increasing customer satisfaction, and developing and leading teams to aid in the future growth of Church’s Chicken and Texas Chicken, while sustaining an environment that is beneficial to employees, franchisees and guests.

“I’m thrilled to join this team of hard-working individuals as we seek to improve and grow the company together,” says Mitchell. “I believe that with my knowledge from previous roles combined with the expertise already within the company, we can continue to innovate our products, engage our franchisees, and expand our reach to new and existing customers.”