Church’s Chicken Hires Frank Costello as VP of U.S. Franchise Development

Church’s Chicken announced the hiring of a franchise industry veteran Frank Costello for the Vice President of U.S. Franchise Development position. Costello joins the brand with years of impressive leadership and advisory experience, including being a former multi-brand franchisee, and will support the brand’s expansion goals as it seeks to become the global franchisor of choice.

In his most recent role as Senior Director of Franchise Development for TBC Corp owned by Michelin/Sumitomo Tire, Costello strategically led multiple departments within the company and oversaw several business units while helping engineer two separate enterprise brands to No. 1 in their respective sectors. Joining Church’s, he will lead the brand through steady growth and identify accelerated growth strategies as Church’s looks to achieve new milestones and attract new franchisees.

“I’m honored and excited to join the incredible team at Church’s as its new Vice President of U.S. Franchise Development, especially as the brand continues to roll out its new Blaze restaurants,” says Costello. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to spread the ‘Great State of Flavor’ gospel and to help advance our journey to becoming the Global Franchisor of Choice!”

As VP of U.S. Franchise Development, Costello will develop an aggressive strategy of new restaurant development, recruitment, and selection of new U.S. franchisees. Additionally, he will oversee the implementation of the Blaze Image and reimage initiative and build a strong relationship with franchisees by leading the Development EAC process.