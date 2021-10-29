    Church’s Chicken Introduces Texas-Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwich

    Church’s Chicken announced the newest gamechanger to its lineup with the Texas-Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwich. Starting on October 28, Church’s is giving bacon the home it deserves by bringing crispy, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon to its chicken sandwich – available in Original, Spicy or Smoky Honey-Q.

    The thick-cut bacon pairs perfectly with Church’s juicy all white meat chicken breast filet, hand-breaded with our signature homestyle seasoned breading with a hint of buttermilk and cooked to a golden crisp.

    “A natural evolution of our more distinctive menu innovation journey is bringing even bolder, Texas-inspired flavors to our guests,” says Brian Gies, Chief Marketing Officer for Church’s. “Our thicker-cut applewood smoked bacon is unlike any other in quick-service dining, creating a perfect flavor pairing, while still bringing the signature Church’s Texas flair that guests know and love.”

    The Texas-Cut Bacon Church’s Chicken Sandwich starts at just $4.99. If guests want to take that Texas taste up a notch, they can upgrade to a combo with a large drink and regular fries starting at $6.99. For an extra kick, guests can order the Spicy Texas-Cut Bacon Church’s Chicken Sandwich, adding a jalapeno pepper and spicy mayo to the offering.

    To get into the holiday spirit, Church’s will also be offering a limited time Coca-Cola holiday cup with select combos starting on November 29. Celebrating the bold flavors of Church’s and the classic taste of Coca-Cola, these commemorative 32 oz. cups feature festive colors and lettering that reads “Taste Where The Holidays & Texas Spirit Come Together.”

    The Texas-Cut Bacon Church’s Chicken Sandwich is available for a limited time only between October 28 and December 26, 2021, at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary by location.

