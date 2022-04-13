Church’s Chicken Launches Texas-Sized Meal and Combo

Church’s Chicken is launching a new way for guests to satisfy their cravings for the legendary flavor of Texas with its Texas-Sized Meal and Combo.

Starting at just $5.99, those who order the Texas-Sized Meal will receive hand-battered three-piece legs and thighs, two regular classic sides, a Honey-Butter Biscuit, and a jalapeno pepper for a bold kick. Guests can upgrade to the Texas-Sized Combo starting at $7.49 and get all that is offered with the Texas-Sized meal plus a large drink. In addition to the meal and combo, guests can add a sweet treat with a delicious apple pie.

“Church’s continually strives to serve our guests bold, flavorful meals straight from the heart of Texas,” says Claudia Lezcano, Senior Vice President, U.S. Marketing for Church’s. “With the Texas-Sized Meal and Combo, everything is bigger – except for the price.”

The Texas-Sized Meal and Combo along with additional limited time offer menu items will be available starting April 14 through May 29 at participating restaurants while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary by location