Schoox, a global leader in frontline workforce learning and skills development, has been selected by Church’s Texas Chicken, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, to help centralize training and deliver consistent development to its global franchise network. The company showcased a sneak peek of the solution at the 2024 Church’s Texas Chicken Conference & Vendor Expo in Dallas, Texas.

“Our ability to effectively train and support our franchisees is critical to our success,” said Bouran Qaddumi, Senior Director, Global Operations Training at Church’s Texas Chicken. “In Schoox, we found a company with a modern learning platform and strong experience in the QSR market that is easy to use, delivers detailed training insights, and empowers our franchisees to maximize their growth potential.”

Church’s conducted a thorough evaluation process and selected the Schoox platform for its distinct advantages: ease of use, a mobile-first design that enables learning anywhere, and enterprise-grade scalability to support global expansion. Schoox’s comprehensive platform capabilities align with Church’s need to deliver sophisticated franchisee training across its growing operations.

“We have a long history of helping restaurants deliver robust learning programs that benefit both the employee and the business,” said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. “We are proud to team up with Church’s to serve up training with a positive, measurable business impact.”

More than 3,000 organizations worldwide trust Schoox to modernize training, support frontline workers, enhance employee retention and elevate guest satisfaction. To find out more about Schoox, please visit www.schoox.com.