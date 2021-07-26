Church’s Chicken Unveils New Hybrid Model for Office

Church’s Chicken is committed to its People First Safety Always Plan as it continues its Transformation Journey that was prompted by the global pandemic. The company continues to take a forward-thinking approach with return-to-office plans and is activating a new balanced Hybrid Model for the company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center teams. The model recognizes the importance of in-person interactions, while continuing to practice social distancing guidelines.

“As many companies look to create a new normal for employees, Church’s has chartered a course that focuses on sustaining our team members and securing the continuity of our business,” says Karen Viera, Chief People Officer for Church’s Chicken. “The pandemic has reinforced that our organization has to remain nimble, but we’re also taking a forward-thinking approach combined with our related learnings to stay ahead of pace. We are also leaning heavily into our People First Safety Always Plan to guide us through how we’re doing business, as we seek what’s best for all our teams, franchisees, and enterprise.”

Over the past year, Church’s has activated modified schedules for the Restaurant Support Center, which assists team members across the globe. Team members were placed on remote workforce schedules and split schedules depending on current COVID-19 trends and data. The Hybrid Model features three days in-office and two days remote for all teams. The new model will launch in 2022 and enables the company to advance work-life-balance for employees, while enhancing the workability and connectivity of the Restaurant Support Center teams.

“We optimized how we work with the strategies developed in response to the pandemic. We will continue to use this methodology to ensure a win-win environment,” adds Viera.