Church's Chicken Unveils New Value Options for 2022

As customers begin to think of ways to save following a busy holiday season of spending and giving, Church's Chicken is showcasing its commitment to providing value. To continue the season of giving even after the holidays, Church's is providing a variety of value options for customers to save on the bold, craveable flavors from its made-from-scratch menu.

Offering both value and quality, Church's 10-piece chicken leg and thigh deal starts at $10.99 or the 3-piece chicken deal starts at $3.99. Each piece of chicken is hand-breaded, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned with Church's signature Texas-inspired seasoning, and cooked to a perfect golden crisp.

"Our meal deals are a great example of how Church's does Val-YOU," says Claudia Lezcano, Vice president, Brand Strategy and Activation for Church's Chicken. "We want to bring guests the handcrafted, Texas flavors they know and love through offerings that give them choice in how they enjoy their Church's down-home goodness, all at a great price point."

Church's Val-YOU approach is unique in that it goes beyond just price. From the quality of the food to the memories guests make while enjoying with friends and family, Church's is committed to ensuring the dining experience is personalized in a way that guests can always feel valued.