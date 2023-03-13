Church’s Names Roland Gonzalez U.S. Chief Operations Officer

Church’s Texas Chicken announced the hiring of Roland Gonzalez as U.S. Chief Operations Officer. Gonzalez, who has held various senior executive roles in the quick-service industry, brings a wealth of experience in franchising, operations, P&L management, global business strategies and process improvement.

In his new role, Gonzalez will focus on collaboratively driving core business metrics for Church’s Texas Chicken®, achieving strong operational results and growth for the iconic brand.

“I’m thrilled to join this team of strategic, hard-working industry leaders and team members. I look forward to a strong partnership with our incredible franchisees to further drive profitability, growth and exceptional service for our guests,” says Gonzalez.

In his previous roles – including Executive Vice President, Operations at Virtual Dining Concepts and Head of Global Operations Standards and Strategy at Restaurant Brands International – Gonzalez has established himself as an innovative and results-driven senior executive. Managing and overseeing large teams of executives, he successfully led many global business initiatives and strategy for Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes.

“Roland is an exceptional leader who understands all aspects of the industry and is joining us with critical skills gleaned from his past roles,” said Joe Guith, CEO, Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™. “We look forward to working with Roland, whose experience and knowledge will be a great asset to our team and the brand as a whole.”