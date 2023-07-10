Church's Texas Chicken Celebrates Summer with Mini Churros and Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is celebrating summertime with its debut of Mini Churros and return of the smokin’ popular Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken.

Mini Churros

Our Mini Churros are covered in cinnamon and sugar and served up with a side of chocolate dipping sauce featuring HERSHEY’S, starting at $2.99.

Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken

Made with a juicy half chicken coated in sweet and smoky bourbon black pepper sauce, the Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken is available on its own or in a meal served with creamy mashed potatoes and a Honey-Butter Biscuit starting at $6.99.

To cool off, our guests can also enjoy a Strawberry Blast Sprite, tea or lemonade.​

The Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken, Mini Churros and Strawberry Blast are now available at participating Church’s Texas Chicken restaurants nationwide for a limited time.