Church's Texas Chicken Finds Positive Results in First Company Culture Survey

Quick-service chicken restaurant chain Church’s Texas Chicken is announcing the results of a company culture survey conducted in late 2022, signaling a continued emphasis on putting the company’s people front and center as the brand steers towards future growth this year and beyond.

Overall, the hundreds of employees surveyed across the organization see Church’s Texas Chicken as a positive place to work, with key areas of strength being employee engagement; fairness and ethics; diversity, inclusion and belonging; and employee safety. The survey was administered by email over a period of two weeks in December 2022 and consisted of 77 questions.

“I truly believe in a collaborative and transparent leadership style, supported by a clear, data-driven approach that ultimately points to profitability for both the company and its franchisees,” says Joe Guith, Chief Executive of Church’s Texas Chicken. “Asking our employees for their input demonstrates that we live by the mantra ‘the heart of the organization is the people’, and allows us to ask, ‘what else can we do to improve?’. Investing in and engaging talent during challenging times is our #1 priority.”

Of particular significance was the survey’s 80 percent participation rate as well as the 89 percent favorable engagement rate, a number that is far above industry global benchmark of 74 percent.

“As the brand prepares for growth, prioritizing employee culture and engagement – whether that be through our EDI program or our employee recognition platform – is of utmost importance,” says Karen Viera, the company’s Global Chief People Officer. “With employee engagement being one of the best indicators for organizational success, we will continue to focus on this aspect of our business as we take our company to the next level.”

Since Guith joined as CEO last summer, the company has invested in expanding its leadership team as the brand continues to strengthen its culture, recruiting top-tier industry talent adding to the current team in place. Just in the past two months, Church’s Texas Chicken has hired Natalia Franco as CMO, Danton Nolan as CFO, and Roland Gonzalez as COO. The company was also recently named one of Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchises.