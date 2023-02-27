Church's Texas Chicken Hires Danton Nolan as CFO

Church’s Texas Chicken, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, has hired Atlanta-based executive Danton Nolan for the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer role, effective February 27, 2023. Nolan is replacing Louis Profumo, Church’s former EVP, Chief Financial Officer, who is retiring after 18 years of service with the brand.

Reporting to CEO Joe Guith, Nolan brings a wealth of industry experience including several years at Arby’s in the role of Senior Vice President of Finance, where he contributed to a successful brand turnaround initiative during his tenure. He joins Church’s Texas Chicken from Inspire Brands, the second largest restaurant company in the U.S., where he was the Senior Vice President, Company Finance, Capital and Real Estate. While there, he led a team covering company operations finance, real estate and development finance, capital and services transformation.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to join the Church’s Texas Chicken team and share my experience with such an iconic brand in an expanding category,” says Nolan. “This is truly an exciting time to join the company, its team members and franchisees in making a lasting and strategic impact on a growing business.”

In his new role at Church’s Texas Chicken, Nolan will work closely with the corporate and brand finance teams to deliver on strategic priorities as the brand looks to add restaurants both domestically and internationally in 2023.

“In addition to his deep industry expertise, Danton brings an operational focus and a firm understanding of where we’re going and how to help us get there,” says Joe Guith, CEO, Church’s Texas Chicken. “I am eager to collaborate with Danton as we take the brand into its next phase of growth. I would also like to thank Louis “Dusty” Profumo for his many years of dedicated service to the brand.”