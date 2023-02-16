Church’s Texas Chicken Introduces Multiple Seafood Meals for Lent

Creating offers for those observing Lent and seafood lovers alike, Church’s Texas Chicken is introducing multiple seafood meals – including the Butterfly Shrimp Meal – at restaurants, available at participating locations now.

Alongside the Eight-Piece Butterfly Shrimp Meal starting at $5.99, Church’s Texas Chicken is also offering a Shrimp and Tenders Meal, which includes four shrimp and two tenders. Freshly prepared in small batches throughout the day, all meals are accompanied by a Honey-Butter Biscuit and a side of fries and can be upgraded to a combo to include a large drink. Introducing a new dessert, Church’s Texas Chicken is serving a delicious end to a satisfying meal with the Lemon Cheesecake Fried Pie.

In addition to the shrimp menu items, a variety of fish offers are on menus at participating restaurants including the Fish Sandwich, a Fish Platter complete with two fish filets, and the Fish & Shrimp Meal boasting one fish filet and four shrimp. Meals come with a side of fries and a Honey-Butter Biscuit and can be upgraded to a combo.

“Stepping outside of what we usually have on the menu but still serving the bold flavors we’re known for, our shrimp and seafood offerings arrive in time for the start of Lent and are a good choice for anyone visiting our restaurants,” says Doug Reifschneider, Executive Lead, Marketing. “Both new guests and loyal fans can find something to satisfy their cravings with these seasonal menu items.”

All seafood meals and combos Church’s Texas Chicken restaurants offer for Lent are now available at participating locations while supplies last.