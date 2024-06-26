Church’s Texas Chicken is introducing a lineup of new scrumptious items to its menu for a limited time – Tender Wraps. The Tender Wraps will be available from June 27 to September 25 at restaurants across the country.

Church’s Texas Chicken’s new Tender Wraps will include three delicious recipes that feature our hand-battered and breaded chicken tenders seasoned to perfection and paired with fresh ingredients to give each wrap the perfect level of crunch and taste:

Original Wrap: Features a crispy Church’s Texas Chicken original breaded tender wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with mayonnaise and coleslaw.

Spicy Wrap: Features a crispy Church’s Texas Chicken spicy breaded tender wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with spicy mayonnaise and coleslaw.

Jalapeño Cheese Bombers Wrap: Features a crispy Church’s Texas Chicken original breaded tender and two Jalapeño Cheese Bombers wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with mayonnaise.

The wraps’ pricing starts at 1 for $2.29, 2 for $4 and 6 for $10, and make for a great snack on the go or as a full meal when paired with one of Church’s Texas Chicken legendary sides including its freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits, crispy fries, fried okra, corn, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, Jalapeño Cheese Bombers, jalapeño peppers and baked mac and cheese.