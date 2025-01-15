Church’s Texas Chicken announced two important changes to its executive leadership team. The appointments include a new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) effective immediately.

Church’s current Executive Vice President and CMO, Natalia Franco, has announced her plans to retire at the end of January. Franco joined Church’s in 2023 and helped revitalize and spearhead the company’s branding, marketing, digital and communication efforts over the past two years with outstanding results.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Natalia for many years and personally hired her knowing her incredible talents and proven track record,” said Joe Guith, CEO of Church’s Texas Chicken. “We wish her all the best in her retirement and thank her for helping take Church’s to the next level.”

Navin Sharma has been appointed as CMO to replace Franco upon her retirement. In his role, Sharma will oversee brand marketing, digital strategies, and advertising. Prior to Church’s, Sharma was a founding partner at Datacraft Advisors, a specialized marketing and digital advisory firm. Sharma also spent many years of his career in the restaurant industry having served as the Chief Commercial Services Officer at Inspire Brands, Inc. and as the SVP of Insights, Analytics, and Digital at Arby’s Restaurant Group.

Additionally, Church’s announced Alisa P. Cleek as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. She joins Church’s from Hooters of America, where she was Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary and had oversight for legal, human resources, risk management, loss prevention, real estate, compliance and licensing. Cleek was previously an equity partner and practice group leader at the national law firm of Taylor, English Duma, LLP. Alisa has almost 30 years of experience representing clients in the restaurant industry, spanning from fast food to fine dining, food distributors, and vendors. She has been recognized nationally as a top litigator by Chambers USA.

“We are pleased to welcome Navin and Alisa to the Church’s family,” said Guith. “Their exceptional background and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation, strengthen our brands, and navigate our rapidly changing industry.”