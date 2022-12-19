Church’s Texas Chicken Now Offering 3-Piece Classic Meal Starting at $4.49

Church’s Texas Chicken is offering up a new craveable meal deal – full of the brand’s iconic flavors – that is perfect for lunch, dinner or any time in between.

Starting at $4.49, the 3-Piece Classic includes a three-piece leg and thigh assortment and Honey-Butter Biscuit. Guests can upgrade to a combo to get all that’s included in the 3-Piece Classic plus a regular side of mashed potatoes and a large drink starting at $7.99.

“At Church’s Texas Chicken, we want to start the new year right by ensuring our guests can satisfy their cravings with a great meal at a better price,” says Doug Reifschneider, Executive Lead, Marketing. “We are offering the 3-Piece Classic to provide a quick, satisfying and affordable meal anyone can enjoy at any time of day complete with our hand-crafted, perfectly fried chicken and a fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuit.”

The 3-Piece Classic Meal is available starting December 22 at participating Church’s Texas Chicken restaurants while supplies last; prices may vary by location.