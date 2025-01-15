Church’s Texas Chicken is kicking off the year with a tasty new menu item and a bold deal to celebrate. For a limited time through February 16, guests can double the joy with two delicious Classic Chicken Sandwiches for only $4.
Guests can enjoy their choice of two Classic Chicken Sandwiches—original or spicy—or mix and match for a price that’s hard to beat.
- Church’s Classic Chicken Sandwich: Featuring a boneless chicken patty fried to perfection with pickles and a choice of regular or spicy mayo all on a fresh bun. Make it a meal by adding a fry, drink and apple pie for dessert.