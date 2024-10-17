Church’s Texas Chicken, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, is launching a spook-tacular opportunity for its Real Rewards members to enjoy some delicious ‘treats’ with its Halloween promotion. Because who doesn’t love a little surprise around Halloween? From Oct. 17-31, rewards members will receive a special surprise treat (no tricks!) to enjoy just for being a member!

Church’s recently launched its new Real Rewards program which is a great new benefit for guests that rewards them each time they make a purchase in-store, online or via the mobile app. From October 17-31, when guests make any purchase at a Church’s restaurant, they can receive a special offer code card in their bag that can be entered and unlocked in the Church’s mobile app or on Churchs.com to reveal their special ‘treat.’ The surprise treat will automatically populate in the guest’s Real Rewards account once unlocked and will reveal one of the following ‘treats,’ including 100 points, 200 points, $2 off a $10 minimum purchase, or 20% off their entire order. Guests can redeem one reward per order*.

“Our Real Rewards loyalty program has been a huge hit since its launch earlier this year with more than 400,000 sign-ups and growing,” said Natalia Franco, executive vice president and global CMO of Church’s Texas Chicken. “As we embrace the festive Fall season, we wanted to give our rewards members a little extra ‘treat’ to thank them for their continued support.”

Real Rewards

With the Real Rewards program, guests can earn points and redeem them during future visits for select menu items. Guests simply need to sign up for the loyalty program and place their order. For each $1 a rewards member spends in-store, online, or via the app, they will receive 10 points. All guests who sign up will receive a free chicken reward, which they can redeem for a 2PC Leg & Thigh or 3PC Tenders on their first purchase as a rewards member.

In addition, just for being a Real Rewards member, guests will receive the following free items and promotional discounts automatically loaded into their account for redemption: