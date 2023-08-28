Church's Texas Chicken's Purple Pepper Sauce Returns

Closing out summer with a variety of boneless chicken meal offers and the return of a cult favorite, Church’s Texas Chicken announced its Purple Pepper sauce is back on menus.

Sweet, Hot, Spicy and Purple All Over

The well-loved Purple Pepper sauce features Church’s signature blend of habanero peppers, bell peppers and sticky-sweet goodness that pairs perfectly with our mouthwatering Spicy or Original 3 Piece Tenders. Not looking to dunk? Drizzle this one-of-a-kind sauce on our premium Spicy or Original Chicken Sandwich to add an extra kick.

Get your boneless fix any way you want it, made extra saucy with our Purple Pepper sauce! Pricing for our 3 Piece Tenders with a Honey-Butter Biscuit and Chicken Sandwich starts at $3.99 and may vary by location.