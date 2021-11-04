Cicis Announces Return of Deep Dish Pizza

Cicis Pizza announced today the comeback of its fan favorite Deep Dish pizza, available for pick-up, delivery, or on the buffet at Cicis locations nationwide. Guests can now order a 1-topping Deep Dish pizza topped to the edges starting at $9.99 with specialty recipes at an additional charge.

“We’re excited to bring back this beloved menu item with even more delicious options,” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “This just adds to the endless ways Cicis is able to continue expanding offerings both on the buffet and beyond our storefronts to reach customers from the comfort of their homes.”

Consistently adapting to meet the changing needs of its fans, Cicis has put a strong focus on its off-premise growth with the launch of online ordering, specific offerings and creation of the MyCicis app. The brand recently partnered with 5&5 Restaurant Consulting, a consulting group that supports over 36 different restaurant brands by offering implementation, support and strategic growth across their digital channels. Through the partnership, Cicis’ online ordering platform will now allow for more customization, menu expansion and a more user-friendly experience, making it easier for guests to enjoy the Best Pizza Value Anywhere, wherever they want to!

When dining in, ask your local Cicis team for your favorite Deep Dish recipe if you don’t see it on the buffet.