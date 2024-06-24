Cicis Pizza’s creative mastermind, C.C. Pazzini,’ announced the return of the Nashville Hot ‘N’ Spicy Chicken Pizza and Wings. Starting Monday, June 24 through Sunday, August 18, the fan-favorite pizza will be available for a limited time at Cicis buffets nationwide and on cicis.com.

This limited-time pizza is topped with crispy spicy chicken and crunchy dill pickles, an irresistible duo our fans have been raving about.

For guests on the go, the Nashville Hot ‘N’ Spicy Chicken Pizzas to-go pricing is $9.99 for a medium, $12.99 for a large and $17.99 for a giant. Wings will be priced at standard wing counts and can be enjoyed as an add-on for dine-in buffets or ordered to-go for pickup or delivery.

“Our guests have spoken, and we’ve answered! The Nashville Hot ‘N’ Spicy Chicken Pizza and Wings were such a hit earlier this year that we had to bring them back,” says Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis. “We take pride in listening to our loyal fans and we’re thrilled to put this pizza back on our buffet for everyone to enjoy.”