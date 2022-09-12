Cicis Brings Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls to Buffet

C.C. Pazzini, the creative mastermind behind Cicis’ inventive all you can eat buffet, is debuting his latest creation just in time for fall.

Available for a limited time, Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls will “roll-out” on Cicis buffets nationwide starting on September 12. The dessert will feature Cicis’ first ever flavored icing, offering notes of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg in every ooey, gooey bite. The same price as standard cinnamon rolls, the fall LTO will also be available for pick-up and delivery through the MyCicis app until October 30.

“Our cinnamon rolls are already a favorite among our loyal fans – when you see the steamy, sweet rolls at the end of the buffet, it’s nearly impossible to say no,” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “Our new fall offering takes the mouth-watering dessert to the next level. Forget lattes – the new marking of fall is Cicis’ Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls!”

The Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls are a continuation of Cicis’ new branding campaign, “Endless Pizzabilities.” A dramatic, creative departure for the brand, the new campaign invites fans to dream big alongside its new whimsical spokesperson, C.C. Pazzini. This LTO is the first of many for the innovative genius as Cicis puts a strong focus on welcoming fans back to its dining rooms to try new flavors and menu offerings. At Cicis, the pizzabilities are endless!