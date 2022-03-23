Cicis Hires Stephanie Hoppe as CMO

Cicis is gearing up for major growth as it welcomes its new Chief Marketing Officer and brand marketing powerhouse, Stephanie Hoppe. With a proven track record across a wide portfolio of top national restaurant brands, Hoppe will enhance Cicis’ digital infrastructure and engage with the beloved pizza buffet’s loyal fanbase through a strategic marketing strategy.

“First and foremost, I’ve always admired Cicis for its genuine dedication to both franchisees and guests – a brand that truly cares about its people is special,” says Hoppe. “With an already dedicated fan base, I’m looking forward to building upon Cicis’ digital landscape with the goal of creating even more exciting experiences and offerings. The sky is the limit with Cicis and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

An agile visionary, Hoppe has driven results for a variety of top national restaurant brands by focusing on digital transformation and strategy optimization. Lyfe Kitchen, Bar Louie and Red Robin are just a few of the brands she helped lead to significant revenue growth over the course of her 20-plus year career in the industry. Hoppe joins the Cicis team having most recently led marketing for the rapidly growing Wild Alaskan Company, a direct-to-consumer sustainable seafood company that is entirely technology-based. Her tech expertise will bring fresh, new ideas to elevate the Cicis experience both in stores and on digital platforms.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the seasoned leadership team we’ve established here at Cicis,” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “She has done some truly incredible work with so many admirable brands and we can’t wait to see what kind of innovation she brings to our franchisees and guests. We have no doubt that with her collaborative spirit and creative vision, she will elevate Cicis to new heights.”

In addition to bolstering its corporate leadership team, Cicis also recently partnered with 3Headed Monster, a Dallas-based advertising agency that will help support its brand marketing efforts. Through the partnership, Cicis will be able to better tell its brand story through inventive, creative campaigns that help grow the all-you-can-eat concept.