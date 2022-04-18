Cicis to Host a National Hiring Day on April 27

Cicis is heating up for summer by launching a national “Join Our Team” campaign to boost hiring across its almost 300 locations nationwide. This effort includes a National Hiring Day on April 27 from 10:00AM – 7:30PM local time. Potential team members will learn about the benefits of joining the Cicis family, including competitive pay, flexible hours, working with great people and more.

“At Cicis, it’s our mission to create a family-oriented work environment that is fun and inviting for team members. On our National Hiring Day, we’re looking forward to sharing what makes Cicis so special and helping our Franchise partners hire the staff needed for the upcoming months and beyond,” says Jeff Hetsel, CEO of Cicis. “We’re excited to welcome many new faces to the Cicis Family!”

Beginning on April 22, interested candidates are invited to pre-register and reserve a time slot at their local store for the hiring day. Prepared to fully train and empower team members, Cicis welcomes any experience level and is hiring for roles such as cashiers, buffet attendants, pizza cooks, dough makers and more. From there, potential team members will be interviewed by managers on Cicis’ National Hiring Day on April 27 with the ability to be hired on-site. Hired applicants will then be able to schedule job orientation and paid training right away so they can get the dough rolling.

Putting an emphasis on delivering friendly service and high-quality pizza, Cicis is an Equal Opportunity Employer and welcomes applications from all backgrounds as protected by state and federal law. As the original all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, the brand has cultivated a loyal following nationwide and continues to showcase its industry strength through creative campaigns and digital innovation.