Cicis Introduces 'The Deep Cheese' for Limited Time

Cicis Pizza, the original all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, is kicking off the summer by introducing The Deep Cheese – Pepperoni Deep Dish Stuffed Crust. To commemorate one of the brand's busiest seasons, this limited-time menu offer launches June 12 and runs through July 23.

“Indulging in Cicis’ endless pizza buffet with the addition of The Deep Cheese is the perfect way to elevate Cicis dine-in or take-out experience during the summer months,” said Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “This new limited-time offer provides variety for our loyal customers across the U.S., and we are looking forward to providing a convenient summer meal option for families with this fun, delicious menu item.”

Perfect for parents who are looking to provide their kids out of school with an easy, affordable meal, The Deep Cheese will be available on buffets nationwide and for off-premise ordering. For online ordering, guests can order any topping.