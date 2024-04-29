Cicis Pizza, the leading all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, has announced an exclusive late-night deal to satisfy nighttime cravings.

From Monday, April 29 to Sunday, June 9, Cicis Pizza fans in the Carolinas can indulge in 1-Topping large pizzas for just $5 after 8 pm.

“At Cicis, we’re committed to providing our guests exceptional options, and this late-night offer is our way of enhancing those evening dining experiences,” says Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis. “Whether you’re winding down after a long day or seeking a midnight snack, Cicis is the perfect order-out option.”

This offer is valid only at participating stores in the North and South Carolina region including:

Rock Hill – Cherry : 1807 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

: 1807 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Matthews – Windsor Square : 1804 Windsor Square Dr, Matthews, NC 28105

: 1804 Windsor Square Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Winston Salem – Reynolda : 2857 Reynolds Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106

: 2857 Reynolds Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Gastonia – Franklin : 3748 E. Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28056

: 3748 E. Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28056 Burlington – Church : 3360 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215

: 3360 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215 Jacksonville – Western : 1315 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546

: 1315 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 High Point – Main : 2705 N Main St High Point, NC 27265

– : 2705 N Main St High Point, NC 27265 Greensboro – Battleground: 3379 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410

To enjoy this deal, fans can visit cicis.com/deals and use the code “5LATENIGHT’ or mention the offer in-store at checkout. Pick up a Cicis Gift Card today and give the gift of Endless Pizzabilites, perfect for birthdays and special occasions:https://www.cicis.com/gift-cards.