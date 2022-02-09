Cicis Launches Buffalo Chicken Poppers in Time for Big Game

Cicis announced the launch of its new menu item, Buffalo Chicken Poppers.

Available for pick-up or delivery at Cicis locations nationwide on February 7, the 12-count appetizer is made with fresh dough rolled with buffalo pizza sauce, chicken and 100 percent real cheese, then baked to perfection and brushed with garlic butter. It includes a choice between a side of buffalo sauce or ranch for dipping and makes for the perfect halftime snack.

“Our new Buffalo Chicken Poppers are the perfect, savory addition to any football party. And, let’s be honest — the food is the best part of any game,” said Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “In addition to the new Poppers, we have several super deals running this week to ensure everyone scores big!”

When ordering the Buffalo Chicken Poppers for the big game, Cicis fans can also take advantage of the brand’s free delivery promo when ordering through Cicis.com or in the MyCicis app on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13. Want more ways to score? Additional football favorites on special include two large, 1-topping pizzas for $5.99 each and our Giant Pizza Value Meals starting at $23.99 that are sure to feed the whole party!

Consistently adapting to meet the changing needs of its fans, Cicis has put a strong focus on its off-premise growth with the launch of online ordering, specific offerings and creation of the MyCicis app. The brand recently partnered with 5&5 Restaurant Consulting, a consulting group that supports over 36 different restaurant brands by offering implementation, support and strategic growth across their digital channels. Through the partnership, Cicis’ online ordering platform will now allow for more customization, menu expansion and a more user-friendly experience, making it easier for guests to enjoy the Best Pizza Value Anywhere, wherever they want to!