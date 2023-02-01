Cicis Launches Three Party Packs for the Super Bowl

Cicis Pizza, the original all you can eat pizza buffet restaurant, is preparing for the big game with the launch of three new party packs meant to be enjoyed by any size crowd – large or small.

Available Jan. 30 through Feb. 12, guests can elevate any watch party with one of Cicis’ new Party Starter Packs. The Classic Pack, Popper Pack and Wing Pack will be available for pickup or delivery at Cicis locations nationwide.

“Our three new Party Starter Packs are perfect for all game day celebrations,” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “They’re guaranteed to be crowd pleasers so that your guests are well-fed and happy, whether their team is winning or losing! We’re happy to provide our fans affordable, craveable options to enjoy while watching the big game.”

The Party Starter Packs range in price from $26.99 to $33.99 and each include two Giant one-topping pizzas and a side of your choice: