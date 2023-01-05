Cicis Looks to Build on a Year of 'Endless Pizzabilities'

Cicis is looking back on an incredible year, which featured the start of its new “Endless Pizzabilities” campaign and the introduction of its fictional and whimsical spokesperson, C.C. Pazzini.

“We’ve experienced big and wonderful changes this year,” says Jeff Hetsel, president and COO of Cicis Pizza. “Our new brand campaign and the introduction of C.C. Pazzini are but a few of those changes, and we’re incredibly excited to see how Cicis continues to evolve in 2023.”

In 2022, the award-winning pizza concept celebrated the opening of its Lakewood, Colorado location as well as the reopening of its Texarkana store for a grand total of 280 restaurants operating across the nation. In addition, Cicis performed extraordinarily well this year, seeing a 31% sales increase since the end of 2021. The Endless Pizzabilities campaign played a big hand in this, increasing sales by 15% systemwide after only the first month of the campaign’s launch. Heading into the new year, Cicis has three restaurants in the development pipeline, which will open in Kauffman and Frisco, Texas as well as Calhoun, Ga. later in 2023.

2022 also welcomed new members to Cicis’ leadership family. Craig Richard was promoted to vice president of operations; David Bauer was named a Franchise Business Director; and Stephanie Hoppe was introduced to the team as the brand’s new chief marketing officer with the goal of enhancing Cicis’ digital infrastructure and engaging the pizza buffet’s loyal fans through a strategic marketing strategy. The addition of the new members helped to further bolster Cicis’ strong performance throughout the year.

“We are especially grateful for our loyal guests who continue to support Cicis year after year,” says Hetsel. “It’s always been our commitment to go above and beyond to provide guests a space in which to enjoy delicious food at affordable prices with friends and loved ones. We are constantly working to improve the guest experience, and look forward to the year ahead with high expectations and even more Endless Pizzabilities.”

Cicis 2022 “Don’t Stop Believin’” themed conference was also a huge milestone for the brand. Hosted at Renaissance Dallas North Hotel from October 3 to 5, it was the first time since 2016 that Cicis was able to gather as a community. During the three-day event, franchisees and corporate employees had the chance to connect, catch up and discuss the current state of the brand. In addition to guest speakers, round table discussions, educational tracks and more, Cicis also took the time to recognize several stand-out franchisees during the conference.

Currently, Cicis has operations in 23 states and is looking to expand across the country in target markets like Dallas, Houston and Austin in Texas in addition to Georgia and Florida. Cicis is selectively awarding franchise opportunities to a variety of qualified franchisee candidates, including single-unit and multi-unit franchisees and other well-capitalized investors. Ideal Cicis franchisees have business operations experience and the capability to fully immerse themselves in the business.