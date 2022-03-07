Cicis to Offer $3.14 Buffet on Pi Day

In celebration of the world’s favorite mathematical holiday, Cicis Pizza is inviting fans to enjoy all you can eat pizza for only $3.14 on Pi Day (March 14).

“Pi Day and an endless pizza buffet are the perfect equation,” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “Plus, as we come up on Cicis’ 37th anniversary this March, there is no better way to celebrate than by offering guests all you can eat pizza for only $3.14.”

The $3.14 Adult Buffet offer is available for dine-in at Cicis locations nationwide on March 14.

Plus, for those looking to celebrate Pi Day with a pizza pie at home, fans can order two Large one-topping pizzas for just $5.99 each. Delivery and pick-up options are available when ordering through Cicis.com or in the MyCicis app.