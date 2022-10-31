Cicis to Offer Free Buffet to Military Personnel for Veterans Day

Cicis Pizza, the nation’s leading All You Can Eat Pizza Buffet, announced today that it is offering a free adult buffet to all active and retired military personnel for Veterans Day on Friday, November 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink. A valid active duty or retired Military I.D. must be presented at the time of purchase.

WHY: To show Cicis’ gratitude and support for the men and women who dedicate their lives to our country.

WHEN: Veterans Day – Friday, November 11 (see individual locations for hours of operation).

WHERE: All Cicis locations.