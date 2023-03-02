Cicis Offers Pi Day Discount

To celebrate the world-famous holiday dedicated to everyone’s favorite mathematical constant, Cicis Pizza is offering fans a discount on Pi Day (Tuesday, March 14).

“Indulging in Cicis’ endless pizza buffet is the perfect way to celebrate Pi Day,” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “Just as Pi has an infinite number of digits, Cicis has an infinite number of Pizzabilities!”

Guests dining in at Cicis on Pi Day will receive $3.14 OFF an Adult Buffet, plus a Kids’ Combo for only $3.14, no coupon required. In addition, those ordering pizza to-go on Cicis.com will receive $3.14 OFF a Large 1-Topping Pizza. To get the discount, guests need to use the code PIDAY at checkout.