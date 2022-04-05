Cicis Opens in Lakewood, Colorado

The wait is finally over for pizza lovers in Lakewood as Cicis announced today the opening of its newest store in Colorado.

Conveniently located at 6759 W Colfax Ave, the pizza buffet concept adored by many is ready to serve All You Can Eat Pizza, Pasta, Salad and Desserts in Lakewood. To celebrate the new restaurant the local owner, Clint Kaljian, is hosting a grand opening event on April 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., where the first 100 guests will receive free pizza for a year. To make the most of All You Can Eat Pizza and unlimited fun, Cicis is inviting guests to bring their families and enjoy $10 game cards for kids from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests will also receive Cicis branded sunglasses, water bottles and other fun swag items throughout the event.

“I’m excited to bring Cicis to Lakewood residents. I’ve been a part of the Cicis family for almost 20 years and experienced firsthand the joy the Cicis experience brings each customer,” says Kaljian. “Not only is it a fan favorite because of the food, but the brand itself is focused on building the community it serves by giving back. Get ready Lakewood, here we come!”

Kaljian started his career in the restaurant industry when he was 15 years old and his love for the business continued on throughout high school and college. He joined the Cicis team in 2003 as a district manager and became a franchisee in 2013, owning and operating locations in Aurora and Denver, Colorado as well as in New Mexico.

Kaljian will oversee the day-to-day operations of Cicis Lakewood alongside his general manager Brenna Franzgrote. Franzgrote has worked with Cicis for 11 years, serving the Aurora community for five. Dedicated to providing great food and even better service, Kaljian and Franzgrote are committed to providing their neighbors with the “Best Pizza Value Anywhere” and are excited to establish relationships with the community.

In addition to providing pizza enthusiasts the famed buffet, Cicis in Lakewood will offer create your own pizza options, tasty wings, Giant pizzas, Deep Dish pizzas and our new Buffalo Chicken Poppers. This location also includes the traditional Cicis game room with a twist, allowing guests the opportunity to collect tickets from each game to pick prizes from a gift counter.

“I have no doubt in Clint’s ability to expand Cicis’ legacy in Lakewood,” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “He understands our drive to build a family-favorite spot perfect for creating experiences and memories together. We’re eager to watch Clint grow and form new relationships with fans across Lakewood.”