Cicis Pizza invites fans to enjoy endless pizza, pasta, salad and desserts for only $4.99 on Mondays and Tuesdays, starting August 12 and running through November 12. A digital coupon is required to redeem the offer at cicis.com/ewd.

The promotion emphasizes Cicis commitment to value, setting itself apart from national quick service brands that are offering menu deals. For just $4.99, Cicis offers an unmatched all-you-can-eat experience for friends and families nationwide.

“We strongly believe in providing ‘The Best Pizza Value Anywhere,’ and the $4.99 adult buffet exemplifies this promise,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis. “We understand how important affordability is to our fans, and we are looking forward to serving them with the best value promotion there is on the market.”