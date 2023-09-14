Cicis Pizza Brings Back $4.99 Buffet Deal

Cicis Pizza is inviting guests to indulge in endless pizza, pasta, salad and desserts for only $4.99 every Monday and Tuesday from September 18 through October 24. Digital coupon required.

The deal is a continuation of Cicis’ new brand campaign initiative, “Endless Pizzabilities,” that invites fans to dream big alongside its whimsical spokesperson, C.C. Pazzini™.

“Whether you’re a pizza lover or craving pasta or salads, the adult-buffet priced at $4.99 ensures that everyone can enjoy a great meal at an affordable price,” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “We are dedicated to delivering our customers quality and value they can trust, and this promotion delivers just that. What better way to spend a Monday or Tuesday afternoon?"