Cicis Pizza Introduces $4.99 Adult Buffet on Mondays and Tuesdays

Cicis Pizza is inviting guests to indulge in endless pizza, pasta, salad and desserts for only $4.99 every Monday and Tuesday from April 10 through May 23.

The deal is a continuation of Cicis’ new brand campaign, “Endless Pizzabilities.” A dramatic, creative departure for the brand, the campaign invites fans to dream big alongside its new whimsical spokesperson, C.C. Pazzini.

“We’re delighted to offer our loyal customers an unbeatable $4.99 all-you-can-eat deal. What better way to spend a Monday or Tuesday afternoon?” says Jeff Hetsel, president and COO of Cicis. “We know people are always looking for great value, and this promotion delivers just that. We are proud that we’ve been able to make sure everyone can enjoy a great meal at an affordable price.”