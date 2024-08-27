C.C. Pazzini, the creative mastermind behind Cicis Pizza’s all you can eat buffet, reintroduced one of the most anticipated flavors of the year—Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls.

This fan-favorite treat features a pumpkin spice-infused icing made in-house, with warm notes of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg. The Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls will be available on Cicis buffets nationwide and on cicis.com for pick up or delivery starting on Monday, August 26 through December 31, or while supplies last.

“It’s that time of year again, and we are ready to deliver our guests their favorite taste of fall,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis. “Our Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls have become a seasonal staple and a top choice during the fall season, and we’re pleased to offer this festive treat in our restaurants and to-go.”